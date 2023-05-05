2 people killed in head-on crash in Kenefick area

An early morning collision claimed the lives of two men. The accident took place around 4:36 a.m. on FM 1008, a half-mile north of Dayton.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, A 2002 GMC Yukon, driven by Jesse Grider Jr., 42, of Splendora, was traveling northbound on FM 1008.

For an unknown reason, Grider drifted his vehicle into the path of an oncoming vehicle – a 2008 Chevy Silverado driven by 22-year-old Angel Romero, of Humble.

Both men died as a result of a head-on crash. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn conducted an inquest and ordered autopsies on both drivers.

According to Willoughby, family members for both men arrived on the scene and were notified of their passing by Trooper William Koen, who investigated the crash.

FM 1008 was closed for several hours.

