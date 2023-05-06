Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 3, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County jail on May 3, 2023:
- Bell, Angelina Fage – Public Intoxication
- Torres, Bertha Guadalupe – Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info
- Yates, Jason David – Hold for Refugio County
- Perry, Jacoby Monroe – Assault of a Public Servant, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Herrin, Mia – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Cruz, Reynita Guadalupe – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone
- Rives, Lee Charles – Parole Hold
- Kelsey, Jason August – Coryell County Hold For Warrant
- Gonzalez, Brando – Disorderly Conduct
- Smith, Kirk Douglas – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Probation Violation
- Vargas, Hector Joel – Possession of Marijuana