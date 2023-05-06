Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 3, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County jail on May 3, 2023:

  • Bell, Angelina Fage – Public Intoxication
  • Torres, Bertha Guadalupe – Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info
  • Yates, Jason David – Hold for Refugio County
  • Perry,  Jacoby Monroe – Assault of a Public Servant, Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Herrin, Mia – Possession of a Controlled Substance 
  • Cruz, Reynita Guadalupe – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone
  • Rives, Lee Charles – Parole Hold 
  • Kelsey, Jason August – Coryell County Hold For Warrant 
  • Gonzalez, Brando – Disorderly Conduct
  • Smith, Kirk Douglas – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Probation Violation
  • Vargas, Hector Joel – Possession of Marijuana 
