Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 3, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County jail on May 3, 2023:

Bell, Angelina Fage – Public Intoxication

Torres, Bertha Guadalupe – Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info

Yates, Jason David – Hold for Refugio County

Perry, Jacoby Monroe – Assault of a Public Servant, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Herrin, Mia – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cruz, Reynita Guadalupe – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone

Rives, Lee Charles – Parole Hold

Kelsey, Jason August – Coryell County Hold For Warrant

Gonzalez, Brando – Disorderly Conduct

Smith, Kirk Douglas – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Probation Violation

Vargas, Hector Joel – Possession of Marijuana

