Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 4, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 4, 2023:

  • Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Criminal Trespass (No Mugshot)
  • Gregory, Tabatha – Evading Arrest, Failure to Identify/Intent to Give False Information, Hold for San Jacinto County, Hold for Polk County 
  • Salazar, Francisco Delgado – Theft of Property 
  • Stasney, Carrie – Public Intoxication
  • Frizzell, Gary Joe – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • White, Cody Paul – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Denning, Xavier Tyrell – Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Hedwig Village
  • Koch, Marshall Logan – Hold for Fort Bend
  • Riley, Marion Frances – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Logan, Isabella Louise – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for San Jacinto County
  • Lynch, Timothy Lawrence – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Henry, Ronnie – Driving While Intoxicated 
