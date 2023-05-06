Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 4, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 4, 2023:

Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Criminal Trespass (No Mugshot)

Gregory, Tabatha – Evading Arrest, Failure to Identify/Intent to Give False Information, Hold for San Jacinto County, Hold for Polk County

Salazar, Francisco Delgado – Theft of Property

Stasney, Carrie – Public Intoxication

Frizzell, Gary Joe – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

White, Cody Paul – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Denning, Xavier Tyrell – Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Hedwig Village

Koch, Marshall Logan – Hold for Fort Bend

Riley, Marion Frances – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Logan, Isabella Louise – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for San Jacinto County

Lynch, Timothy Lawrence – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Henry, Ronnie – Driving While Intoxicated

