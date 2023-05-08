Dayton senior among World Series champion team

By
Bluebonnet News
-
The Northside Falcons are the World Champions in the Homeschool World Series.

The Northside Falcons Homeschool Varsity won the Homeschool World Series in Auburndale, Fla., on Saturday, May 6, completing back-to-back World Series Championships (2022 and 2023).

The Falcons defeated first-year team Mansfield Knights in the championship showdown.

Among the players is Andrew Leatherman, 19, a homeschool senior from Dayton, Texas. Leatherman made three fielding plays in the finals, including the game-winning third out that ended the game with a score 8-4.

Leatherman is the son of Glenn and Ann Leatherman of Dayton. He plans to play baseball in college but has not yet committed. Glenn Leatherman is the pastor of First Baptist Church of Liberty.

Head Coach Shelby Thomas and Asst. Coach Jason Williams (right) are pictured with Andrew Leatherman holding the Hendricks Cup. For winning the World Series, the team takes possession of the trophy for a year.
Andrew Leatherman
