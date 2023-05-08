Liberty County Jail arrest report May 6, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 6, 2023:

Garcia, Juan Abdiel – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana

Bell, Christopher Michael – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Amin, Kristen Nicole – Criminal Trespass

Tanton, Darrell, II – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (no mugshot)

Ramirez, Christine Eden – Possession of Marijuana

Devine, James Matthew – Public Intoxication

Dejesus, John – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)

Garcia, Juan Abdiel Bell, Christopher Michael Amin, Kristen Nicole Ramirez, Christine Eden Devine, James Matthew

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

