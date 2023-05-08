Liberty County Jail arrest report May 6, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 6, 2023:

  • Garcia, Juan Abdiel – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana
  • Bell, Christopher Michael – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
  • Amin, Kristen Nicole – Criminal Trespass
  • Tanton, Darrell, II – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (no mugshot)
  • Ramirez, Christine Eden – Possession of Marijuana 
  • Devine, James Matthew – Public Intoxication
  • Dejesus, John – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)
Garcia, Juan Abdiel
Bell, Christopher Michael
Amin, Kristen Nicole
Ramirez, Christine Eden
Devine, James Matthew

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.