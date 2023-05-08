John Daniel Keen was born February 1, 1975, in Conroe, Texas, to parents, John Anthony Keen and Felicitas “Faye” Barrera Keen. He went to his Heavenly Home after a courageous battle on May 5, 2023, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 48. John Daniel worked as a HVAC in the air conditioning industry. There were many things in this life that he loved including fishing, hunting, camping, cooking and gardening.

He loved the Lord and was always willing to forgive others, and was the kind of man that was always willing to help anyone in need. John Daniel was an intelligent man and loved to play jokes on others and was known as a comedian.

His greatest love in this life was his family and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, John Anthony Keen. John Daniel is survived by his beloved mother, Faye Keen; his loving wife of 18 years, Kimberly Keen; children, John Keen and wife Stormy, Christopher Keen, Trinity Keen, Dawson Keen, Lily Keen; brother, Charles Anthony Keen; grandchildren, Cole Keen, Bailey Keen, August; numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 11am-1pm. Funeral Service will begin at 1pm with Pastor Brad Dancer officiating. Burial will follow in the Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be, Dawson Keen, Devin Cotton, Jerry Keen, Jake Chapman, Daniel Moseley, Brandon Keen.

