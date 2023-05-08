Melinda Kay O’Neal (Koen), 74, of Pinehurst, Texas passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loved ones and fur babies. She was born in Houston, Texas on December 29, 1948 to Elgin Koen & Pauline Edwinna Lisman whom preceded her in death. She graduated high school from Reagan High school in Houston Texas. During her school years she found her love for Ballet Dance and often dreamed of dancing on Broadway one day. After Graduating, she soon married Leon Charles O’Neal and they had their daughter Erika in 1978.

Melinda was a sweet, caring and compassionate person. She loved working in her yard, feeding the birds & hummingbirds. She enjoyed family travels to the beach and mountains of Colorado. She had a tremendous love for her fur babies, Duke, Birdie & Toby. Melinda will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Melinda leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband Leon O’Neal, her daughter Erika Capps & husband Clint; her brother Edward E. Koen & wife Catherine; nephews Blake E. Koen & wife Traci Koen MD., Edward E. Koen Jr. MD & wife Nayade Mrak, Scott Crenshaw & wife Renee; great-nephew & niece Noah Ford Koen & Vivian Harper Koen; her Fur babies Duke, Birdie & Toby; numerous nieces & nephews; Special family notably Karleen Koen, Erin O’Neal, Steven O’Neal and many more.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Hardin Chapel Cemetery officiated by Rev.Tony Hines.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

