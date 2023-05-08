Melba Lee Fitzpatrick, 88, of Votaw, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas surrounded by loving family. Melba was born on March 28, 1935, to the late Harvey B. Warren and Carrie Evelyn Bean in Votaw, Texas.

Melba is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Scout Dryden and Mike Fitzpatrick; daughter, Charlotte Tousha; sisters, Harvlyn Kervin, Estelle Ramby; and grandson, Micah Mosley. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Don Dryden and wife Donna of Wildwood, Texas; brother, Joe Warren wife Janie of Votaw, Texas; grand-daughters, Rachel Reed and husband Stormie of Liberty, Texas, Jada Simon and husband Deke of Lumberton, Texas; grandson, Bill Mosley of Nederland, Texas; great-grandsons, Ethan Reed of Liberty, Texas, Kade Simon of Lumberton, Texas; other loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Graveside Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 11:00 am at Votaw cemetery in Votaw, Texas, with Chaplain Mark Adams officiating.

