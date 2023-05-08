Mayhaw parade marches through downtown Daisetta

The 41st Annual Mayhaw Festival took place over the weekend with a parade, pageant, karaoke contest, bull riding competition, art contest, cookoffs and food competitions, live music and a street dance.

Here are photos from the parade on Saturday:

Vincent Browning and his watusi cattle are frequent participants in local parades in Liberty County.

Children scramble for candy at the Mayhaw Parade on Saturday in Daisetta.

Classic cars and vehicles took part in the Mayhaw Parade.

Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski, accompanied by his wife, Jeanie, and Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur, waves to his constituents during the Mayhaw Parade on Saturday.

Daisetta Councilwoman Cindy Burchfield was the parade marshal on Saturday.

