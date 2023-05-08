Judy Thibodeaux, 74, of Raywood, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, surrounded by loving family. Judy was born on June 1, 1948, to the late James Shaw and Jean A. Bent in Marion, Ohio. Judy loved her family and her two late dogs, Sissy, and Sam. She enjoyed going to garage sales and resale shops. While staying at home Judy loved watching cooking shows, the Hallmark channel, and rearranging her furniture. Once she figured how to work her zero-turn mower, you can find her out on her lawn mowing away. Grandma will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Thibodeaux; brother, Ted Shaw; sister, Terry Schwarze; grandson, Chase Howery; and brother-in-law, Michael Schwarze Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, David Gillen and wife Laura of Cleveland, Texas; daughter, Tina Livingston and husband Robert of Raywood, Texas; grandchildren, Rachael Nugent and husband Jerry of Dayton, Texas, Dalton Gillen of Texas; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Matlock, Serenity Nugent, Ember Nugent, and Kaliber Nugent; also, many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, 11:00 am at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. Interment to follow at Catholic cemetery in Liberty, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Judy as pallbearers are Jerry Nugent, Will Cross, Michael Schwarze Jr., and Brendden Cleveland. Honorary pallbearers are Nathaniel Matlock and Axel Cross.

