Patricia Jane McLeod Fuller passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her daughter April, and her husband Cecil L. Fuller. Pat was born on April 8, 1935, in Robertson County, Texas, to Hattie Rebecca Jones McLeod. She attended Franklin High School in Franklin, Texas, and then went on to The University of North Texas on a music scholarship. She then completed her college degree and graduated from Lamar University in 1958. Pat soon married Cecil and moved to Anahuac where they established themselves and spent the rest of their adult lives as teachers for Anahuac ISD and active community members.

During her time with Anahuac ISD, Pat taught music, 3rd grade and 4th grade and hoped to influence a love of reading in her students, which was hands down her favorite hobby. Beginning when she moved to Anahuac in 1958, Pat was very involved in the First Methodist Church, especially in children’s music, and as a member of the church choir for over 60 years. Being a part of the Bayside Community Hospital board for twenty years was one of Pat’s proudest accomplishments, where she hoped she made a difference in the community. After the illnesses and deaths of April and Cecil, having the best hospital possible in Anahuac was a passion. Over the years, Pat enjoyed traveling with her friends, spending time with her granddaughters, and being a part of the community of Anahuac. While family was not close, staying in her hometown and maintaining the relationships built in Anahuac were extremely important to her.

Pat leaves behind her daughter Amber and husband Mark Biggers; and two granddaughters, Claire Cecile and Paige Elizabeth Biggers, all of Frisco, Texas. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews; and a wonderful community of friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Chambers Health Hospital and Clinic in Anahuac as well as Harbor Hospice. The medical care and compassion provided were deeply appreciated.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac, on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 5pm until 6:30pm. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 13, at First Methodist Church, 204 Trinity Street in Anahuac at 11am. A private family burial will precede the memorial service.

Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to First Methodist Church Anahuac Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 609 Anahuac, TX 77514.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

