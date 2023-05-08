Sadie Ann Majnik Cohn was born on March 18, 1930 to her loving parents John and Annie Majnik in Cleveland, Texas. She never moved from Cleveland, making lifelong friends here and meeting the love of her life, Otis Malcolm Cohn. She was married to Malcolm on April 29 1956 and on October 2, 1957 they welcomed their first child, Otis Malcolm Jr. Two years later they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Nina Ann on December 8, 1959. They made one last addition to their family, Mollie Yvonne on February 2, 1966.

They were a happy family who loved hitting the road for family vacations (in a station wagon or suburban) and traveled from Mexico to Canada and from the West Coast to the East Coast, usually arranging a stop in Sadie’s beloved Colorado where many of her family still live. Her later acquired son-in-law referred to them as the Griswold’s from the movie “Family Vacation” and always threatened to strap Sadie to the roof of his car when she started traveling with her daughter and son-in-law.

Sadie was a consummate cook and baker and loved to share her gift at many parties she hosted at her home as well as contributing to bake sales and giving as presents to educators and other special people in her life. She also made the best elderberry jelly, pound cake and buttermilk pie you ever tasted, to name a few.

Sadie Ann was a natural, “green thumb,” organic gardener, never using pesticides and always growing enough fruits and vegetables for her family and to give out to her friends and neighbors. When she could no longer garden she avidly thumbed through her seed and plant catalogs for her daughter to plant. Thanks to Mom, Mollie is now growing delicious blueberries.

She loved music including music from her era of the 1940’s and ‘50’s. She also had a deep love for accordion polka music that grew from her family roots in Slovenia. Sadie did not believe anyone could be unhappy if they listened to polka music.

She loved her children as any great mother would, but nothing could compare to the love she had for her first and only grandchild, Anna Claire Lambert. Anna hung the moon and lit up the stars and no one would ever convince her otherwise.

She lived a life that was not always happy but she found joy, even if she had to look harder sometimes. She loved God and had long ago accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. She knew she would see all her loved ones again in heaven and the reunion going on right now must be a spectacular one.

She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, John & Annie Majnik, her wonderful sister, Lillian Frances Majnik Mullen and her brother-in-law, Joe Norman Mullen Sr., her forever dance partner and soulmate, Otis Malcolm Cohn, Sr., her precious daughter, Nina Ann Cohn, taken too soon, her first born and forever in her heart, her son, Otis Malcolm Cohn, Jr., who she missed every day for the rest of her life, and her wonderful niece, Jill Cohn Rose. She is survived by her daughter, always her baby, Mollie Cohn Lambert and her son-in-law (who she loved to tease) Walter Scott Lambert, her “perfect” and most deeply loved granddaughter, Anna Claire Lambert, her caring daughter-in-law, Mary Cohn, her dear nephews and nieces, Bill Cohn and wife Shirley, Linda Kay Huysman and husband Roland, Jack Cohn, Joe Norman Mullen, Jr., John Steven Mullen and wife Stacey, and Mary Elaine Mullen Melendrez and husband Jesse, great- nephews Noah and Eli, and her brother in law, Rusty Cohn and wife Tan.

Mom loved flowers and will surely be beaming down on any flowers or plants bought in her honor. However, she was always a supporter of the Tarkington Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Tarkington Student Foundation and gifts made in her honor to either of these organizations would be greatly appreciated and would certainly make her proud.

The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 8, 2023 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home where funeral services will begin in the chapel at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

