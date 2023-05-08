Guy Jackson Rogers Jr., was born May 10, 1936, in Houston, Texas, to parents, Guy Jackson Rogers Sr. and Beatrice Faye Sheffield Rogers. He went to his Heavenly Home on May 2, 2023, in Splendora, Texas, at the age of 86.

Buddy has lived in Splendora for over 50 years, he had a passion for horses and loved to fish. He was also known for eating crawfish and oysters. In his younger years he enjoyed playing golf, and he and wife Jean Ann were members of the Woodland Baptist Church in Splendora. Buddy was a sheet metal worker for Local #54 where he also served as the Southwest Regional Director of the Apprentice Committee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Jackson Rogers Sr and Beatrice Faye Rogers; son, Rex Yoakum; grandson, Christopher Yoakum; sisters, Tiny Lawson and Jeanette Turner. Buddy is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Jean Ann Rogers; sons, Larry Yoakum and wife Lisa, James Yoakum and wife Shari, and Phillip Rogers and wife Caren; sister, Sue DeMoss; grandchildren, Brandon Yoakum, Andrew Rogers, James David Yoakum, Jason Yoakum, Eric Morris, David Wayne Yoakum, Jake Rogers; great grandchildren, Eli Yoakum and Grayson Rogers; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 6pm-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Monday, May 8, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 10am with Wyatt Mericle officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Bobby Ferrell, David Wayne Yoakum, Drew Rogers, James David Yoakum, Brandon Yoakum, Jason Yoakum. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jeff Moore.

