Guy Jackson Rogers, Jr.

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Guy Jackson Rogers Jr., was born May 10, 1936, in Houston, Texas, to parents, Guy Jackson Rogers Sr. and Beatrice Faye Sheffield Rogers. He went to his Heavenly Home on May 2, 2023, in Splendora, Texas, at the age of 86.

Buddy has lived in Splendora for over 50 years, he had a passion for horses and loved to fish. He was also known for eating crawfish and oysters. In his younger years he enjoyed playing golf, and he and wife Jean Ann were members of the Woodland Baptist Church in Splendora. Buddy was a sheet metal worker for Local #54 where he also served as the Southwest Regional Director of the Apprentice Committee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Jackson Rogers Sr and Beatrice Faye Rogers; son, Rex Yoakum; grandson, Christopher Yoakum; sisters, Tiny Lawson and Jeanette Turner. Buddy is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Jean Ann Rogers; sons, Larry Yoakum and wife Lisa, James Yoakum and wife Shari, and Phillip Rogers and wife Caren; sister, Sue DeMoss; grandchildren, Brandon Yoakum, Andrew Rogers, James David Yoakum, Jason Yoakum, Eric Morris, David Wayne Yoakum, Jake Rogers; great grandchildren, Eli Yoakum and Grayson Rogers; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. 

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 6pm-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Monday, May 8, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 10am with Wyatt Mericle officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Bobby Ferrell, David Wayne Yoakum, Drew Rogers, James David Yoakum, Brandon Yoakum, Jason Yoakum. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jeff Moore.

Previous articleSadie Ann Majnik Cohn
Next articleTaste of Dayton set for June 22, 2023
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.