Taste of Dayton set for June 22, 2023

Are you ready to taste your way through different music genres? If so, Jammin’ to the Jukebox is the event for you! This is the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s annual Taste of Dayton, which draws in hundreds of people each year.

Set for Thursday, June 22, at the Dayton Community Center, local businesses and organizations will be offering up some of their fares. Chicken Express is the presenting sponsor once again this year, so you can count on enjoying a glass of the restaurant’s popular tea.

Each booth will be decorated to represent a favorite singer, band, genre or era of music and will serve bite-sized food to accompany their theme.

According to the Chamber’s announcement of the event, “We highly encourage everyone to be as imaginative as possible, as there are awards up for grabs such as ‘Best Decorated Booth’ or ‘Best Food’!”

Applications must be approved by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, as they are only allowing one booth for each musical theme.

The deadline to apply for a booth is June 15. Don’t miss your opportunity to participate because once the booths are sold out, your chance will be gone.

To apply, contact the Chamber at info@daytontxchamber.com or call 936-257-2393.

