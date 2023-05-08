Sherree Renee’ Smith Windham, 65, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Baytown. She was born December 2, 1957, in Houston to her late parents, George Smith and Dorothy Oxley Smith.

Sherree had live in Dayton for the last 36 years and had previously lived in Channelview. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, fishing, boating, and raising her chickens. Nature and wildlife were Sherree’s passion, and she enjoyed spending time feeding the birds and the deer that came to her yard. The beach was her happy place and trips to the beach were some of her favorite times. By knowing Sherree, you knew how much she loved the Lord and it showed through her everyday walk in life. Being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, she doted on all her family with tender loving care. Her grandchildren truly loved their “MiMi” and will miss all their special times with her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, George Smith, Sr.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Don Windham; daughters, Stacey Pauwels and her husband Nathan, Jennifer Wendeburg and her husband, Joshua; grandchildren, Jaden Wendeburg, Brianna Wendeburg, Haiven Wendeburg, and Levi Wendeburg; brother, Greg Smith; sisters-in-law, Debbie Smith and Kay Lawson and husband, Gary; nephews and nieces, George Paul Smith, Misty Smith, Greg Smith, Christy Smith, Stefanie Wagstaff, William Lawson and Jeffrey Lawson and numerous other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. Burial will follow at Palms Memorial Park in Dayton.

Pallbearers will be Dustin Robinson, Jaden Wendeburg, Greg Smith, George Smith, Jr., William Lawson, Brianna Wendeburg. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Charlie Smith and Bryce Smith.

To view her online obituary, or post a tribute to her family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

