Willie “Jeanie” Jean Copeland Willingham, age 70, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on April 26, 2023 surrounded by her cherished children and husband.

Jeanie was born on March 15, 1953, in Lufkin, Texas, to her parents Jesse W. and Mavis J. Copeland. The family later moved to Houston, Texas where Jeanie graduated from M.B. Smiley High School in 1971. While attending Smiley High School Jeanie met her lifelong love Ronnie and they were married shortly after graduation on October 23, 1971. Jeanie and Ronnie went on to have two children; Shane born in 1973, Shaunna born in 1980 and were blessed to share 51 years of marriage.

Jeanie was welcomed into heaven by her parents Jesse and Mavis Copeland; beloved sisters Wanda Braml and Nancy Davis, beautiful niece Meagan Williams Loyola and talented nephew Foster “Frosto” Davis. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband Ronald “Ronnie” Willingham; her children: Son Shane Willingham and wife Michelle, Daughter Shaunna and husband Joshua Hohn, Son Andrew Jackson and wife Kelly; Grandchildren: Lance Willingham, Michael Hyte, Cynthia and husband Shaun Sexton, Alex Hohn, Marshall Green, Alexandria Hohn, Ashton Hohn, Coral Hohn, Ziarre Jackson and Susie Jackson; and her Greatgrandchildren: Emma, Fallon, Skylar, Phoenix and Christian; her siblings: Loy and Husband Cecil McConnell, Velda Matlock, and brother Jesse “Sonny” Copeland and wife Theresa; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Jeanie had many passions in life, she loved the outdoors especially camping, fishing, and campfires; she was very talented at crochet and loved making crocheted gifts for family and friends. She loved to watch her plants bloom, and feeding the birds and squirrels in her yard. Most of all she loved spending time with all of her family.

Jeanie was beautiful inside and out. She cared so deeply for everyone around her. She was kind passionate, talented and giving. She made an impact on many lives and will be forever missed. Until we meet again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

