Cleveland FD celebrates grand opening of Fire Station 2

The long-awaited grand opening of the City of Cleveland’s new fire station was a major event on Friday, May 5, bringing together members of the community, local politicians, and representatives of firefighting from Liberty County and neighboring communities.

Fire Station 2, located at the entrance of Grand Oaks Reserve near the crossroads of SH 321 and the SH 105 bypass, was constructed on land donated to the City of Cleveland by McKinley Development, the developer of the Grand Oaks Reserve neighborhood.

The two-story, three-bay fire station is approximately 12,000 square feet and cost the City roughly $5 million. Designed with a brick veneer and board-and-batten siding was the inspiration of BRW Architects, Inc. The building, which broke ground in January 2022, was constructed by N & T Construction, Inc., of Beaumont.

Cleveland Fire Station 2 is located at the entrance of Grand Oaks Reserve subdivision. The new fire station is expected to improve Cleveland Fire Department’s ISO rating. Currently it is a 3, with 1 being the best score and 10 being the worst.

Friday’s grand opening included a ceremony by Masons with the Grand Lodge of Texas.

In his remarks to the crowd gathered for the grand opening, Fire Chief Sean Anderson explained that the new fire station may improve the department’s ISO rating. Currently it is a 3, with the lowest score of 1 being the most enviable and best.

“We have also begun improving on the number of personnel available to respond each day through being a recipient of the 2019 federal SAFER grant for personnel, of which we are in our final year of funding and we have applied again for the 2022 funding to hopefully add additional personnel next year and be able to staff both stations,” Anderson said.

The Chief said the new fire station will not only meet the current needs, but the future needs, of the department.

“The current stations we have and had were designed for the time they were built. At that time, the entire department was volunteer. Starting in 2009, the department began the move toward being a combination department, meaning we have volunteer and paid staff. We plan on utilizing these station plans to continue to meet the ISO requirements of additional stations and build another station in the future by using the same design and layout of this station,” Anderson said.

Cleveland firefighters gather for a group photo after the grand opening of Fire Station 2 on Friday, May 5. Cleveland firefighters laugh as Asst. Fire Chief and Cleveland Public Works Director Roger Brookes holds the end of a fire hose, which was used in place of a ribbon at a ribbon cutting ceremony for Fire Station 2 on Friday, May 5. Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett (right) congratulates Fire Chief Sean Anderson and Cleveland firefighters for the completion of Cleveland Fire Station 2. Fire chiefs from Liberty and Livingston took part in the celebration of Cleveland Fire Station 2 on Friday, May 5. Left to right are Firefighter Melvin Cates, Livingston Fire Chief Corky Cochran, Cleveland Fire Chief Sean Anderson, Liberty Fire Chief Bryan Hurst and Cleveland Asst. Fire Chief/Public Works Director Roger Brookes.

In lieu of a ribbon cutting, the grand opening ended with the uncoupling of two brass fittings from the 1970s that were installed on new red fire hoses.

Firefighters then took part in another not-often-seen “Push In Ceremony” where they pushed a fire truck (with a little help from the engine) into the fire station bay.

Anderson explained the ceremony prior to it being demonstrated.

“Beginning in the 1800s, after crews returned from a call on horse-drawn apparatus, the horses were unable to back into the station due to the amount of weight. This required members to detach the horses and push the equipment into the bay. As many things do with the modernization of the apparatus to include motors, the need to manually move equipment was gone,” he said.

The legacy of the push-in ceremony has remained a part of fire service culture.

“Therefore in honor of the past, we will push in the newest apparatus we purchased, which is a 107-foot ladder truck, the first 100-[plus]-foot ladder in the history of Cleveland Fire Department. We ask all current members, past members, city council members, city administrators who would like to participate to please go to the front of the ladder truck and help us push it for the first time,” Anderson said.

Following the push-in ceremony, guests at the grand opening were given an opportunity to tour the fire station.

Masons from all across the area gathered on Friday, May 5, at Cleveland Fire Station 2 for the grand opening of the building. Newly-elected Cleveland Councilman Roscoe Warrick is pictured at the grand opening of Cleveland Fire Station 2. Left to right are District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Cleveland Councilman Fred Terrell, EDC Director Robert Reynolds, Cleveland Councilwoman Marilyn Clay, Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski and Councilman Eddie Lowery. Raborn Reader Jr. of the Grand Lodge of Texas speaks at the grand opening of Cleveland Fire Station 2 on Friday, May 5. Looking on is Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett. Cadets with the Cleveland High School Air Force Junior ROTC Honor Guard kicked off the grand opening of Cleveland Fire Station 2 on Friday, May 5. Chip Green and other Masons of the Grand Lodge of Texas perform a ceremony for a stone that is installed in Cleveland Fire Station 2. Masons of the Grand Lodge of Texas perform a ceremony for a stone that is installed in Cleveland Fire Station 2. Lanie Brown (left) and Will Carter (second from right) with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin’s office presented a certificate of special congressional recognition and a U.S. flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol during the grand opening ceremony for Cleveland Fire Station 2 on Friday, May 5. Pictured accepting the items on behalf of the City of Cleveland are Mayor Richard Boyett, Fire Chief Sean Anderson and City Manager Scott Swigert. Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, who served on Cleveland City Council at the time Cleveland Fire Station 2 was approved, spoke to the guests at the grand opening of Cleveland Fire Station 2 on Friday, May 5. Standing with her is Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett. Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire, Sheriff Bobby Rader and Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard attending the grand opening of Cleveland Fire Station 2 on Friday, May 5. Left to right are Cleveland Fire Chief Sean Anderson, District Attorney Jennifer Bergman and Pct. 6 Constable and Cleveland Firefighter Zack Harkness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

