Liberty HS art student competes at state contest

Liberty ISD participated in the annual TAEA-sponsored Visual Art Scholastic Event, known mainly as VASE.

Of the 31,996 high school students entered the competition, only 2,134 qualified for State. One of those lucky students was Liberty High School sophomore Daniella Golsby.

In qualifying, she received a trip to San Marcos to have her artwork compete against everyone for a chance for a State Medal. While she received a 3 out of 4 for ranking, she is the first in 10 years of Liberty ISD enrollment in the TAEA competition.

“We are super proud of her and her accomplishment,” said Ross Meche, her LHS teacher.

Students gather for the TAEA-sponsored Visual Art Scholastic event.

Daniella Goolsby stands alongside her artwork.

A close-up view of Daniella Golsby’s artwork

