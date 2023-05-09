Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 7, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 7, 2023:

Abbas, Mansoor – Possession of Marijuana

Moya, Bianca – Public Intoxication

Victorian, Brianna – Hold for Montgomery County

Molina, Naci Judith – Public Intoxication

Willis, Darren Allan – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

Curry-Martinez, Gabriel – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernilia

Reyes, Alejandro – Driving while Intoxicated, 2nd

Amaro, Brigido Javier – Driving While Intoxicated

Burk, Rachel Renee – Display Ficticious License Plate

Hernandez, Roy Camacho – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Bartlett, Kristopher Ray – Criminal Trespass, Hold for Harris County (no mugshot)

Abbas, Mansoor Moya, Bianca Victorian, Brianna Molina, Nanci Judith Willis, Darren Allan Curry-Martinez, Gabriel Reyes, Alejandro Amaro, Brigido Javier Burk, Rachel Renee Hernandez, Roy Camacho

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

