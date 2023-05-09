Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 7, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 7, 2023:
- Abbas, Mansoor – Possession of Marijuana
- Moya, Bianca – Public Intoxication
- Victorian, Brianna – Hold for Montgomery County
- Molina, Naci Judith – Public Intoxication
- Willis, Darren Allan – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container
- Curry-Martinez, Gabriel – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernilia
- Reyes, Alejandro – Driving while Intoxicated, 2nd
- Amaro, Brigido Javier – Driving While Intoxicated
- Burk, Rachel Renee – Display Ficticious License Plate
- Hernandez, Roy Camacho – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Bartlett, Kristopher Ray – Criminal Trespass, Hold for Harris County (no mugshot)