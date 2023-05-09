Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 7, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 7, 2023:

  • Abbas, Mansoor – Possession of Marijuana 
  • Moya, Bianca – Public Intoxication 
  • Victorian, Brianna – Hold for Montgomery County
  • Molina, Naci Judith – Public Intoxication 
  • Willis, Darren Allan – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container 
  • Curry-Martinez, Gabriel – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernilia 
  • Reyes, Alejandro – Driving while Intoxicated, 2nd 
  • Amaro, Brigido Javier – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Burk, Rachel Renee – Display Ficticious License Plate 
  • Hernandez, Roy Camacho – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 
  • Bartlett, Kristopher Ray – Criminal Trespass, Hold for Harris County (no mugshot)
