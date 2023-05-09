Dayton teacher wins national educator award

Mary Crowder at Woodrow Wilson Junior High has been named a recipient of the 2023 National 180 Educator Award.

She is one of seven in the United States to receive this award and the only middle school teacher in Texas to receive it. This past Friday a representative from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt came to Wilson JH to present her with a certificate, plaque, roses, and a bucket of sweet treats for her students.

According to HMH, this award is for educators with an exceptional commitment to improving students’ lives.

“The 180 Educator Awards honor remarkable teachers who demonstrate that it’s never too late to open new doors to academic success. These educators exemplify unwavering dedication, with a focus on helping striving students overcome both personal and academic obstacle,” the HMH information states.

“Congratulations to Ms. Crowder on a well-deserved and outstanding achievement,” according to a statement from Dayton ISD.

