Bridgehaven CAC hosting ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ purse bingo

Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) would like to invite the community to its 2023 Breakfast at Tiffany’s Purse Bingo on June 9 and 10, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton.

Table sales are in full swing and going quickly. Table sales directly benefit Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center and the children and families served in Liberty and Chambers counties. Tables are available for $650.

For ticket sales, visit: http://www.givebutter.com/bridgehavencac

The presenting sponsors for this event are Friendly Auto Mall and Signature Health Services.

Bridgehaven CAC offers a variety of services to our community, counseling to our child victims, forensic interviews referred from law enforcement and CPS, referrals for mental health and social services, prevention and education and advocacy for victims and their families.

Bridgehaven’s mission is to “give hope and care to the children of Liberty and Chambers counties who are victims of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. We will foster a working relationship with the governmental agencies of the two counties assigned to protect and defend victims.”

For more information, go online to www.bridgehavencac.org or call 936-258-0400.

