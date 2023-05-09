Liberty Municipal Library Memorials and Honorariums

Memorials

  • In memory of Frank Neal Griffin, given by Jimmie Brownson Parish – “Fly Fishing Houston and Southeastern Texas” and “The Leaping Hare Wellness Almanac”
  • In memory of Nola Odum, given by Katie Odum – “Dog Songs”
  • In memory of Jimmy Scott, given by Rita and Jerry Chessher – “Airplanes From Then to Now”

Honorariums

  • In honor of Dr. Ricky D. Myers, given by Nola and Katie Odum – “The Other Family Doctor: A Veterinarian Explores What Animals Can Teach Us About Love, Life and Mortality”
  • In honor of Abril Ochoa, given by Maggie Varela – “The Cheerleading Book”
  • In honor of Will Van Etta, given by Paul Henry – “Compost Science for Gardeners” and “The Ship Beneath the Ice”
