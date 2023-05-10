Lois Ann Carlos

Lois Ann Carlos was born September 23, 1946 in Livingston, Texas, to parents, Henry D. Williams and Ruth Ozan Williams. She went to her Heavenly Home on May 7, 2023, in Splendora, Texas, at the age of 76.

Lois worked the cafeteria for Splendora ISD and was the New Caney ISD manager for 28 years. She was a dedicated, loving, caring wife, mom, granny and friend. She touched the lives of many. Anyone that knew her says she was sweet, kind and genuinely pure hearted. She always went out of her way to bring happiness and joy to others.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Henry D. Williams and Ruth Williams; father in law Geddie Carlos and mother in law Elva Carlos; brothers, Louie Williams and Fred Williams; sister, Wanda Williams. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Richard Carlos; son, Richard E. Carlos and wife Lisa; brother, Marty Holloway and wife Tracy; sisters, Rita Long and husband Johnny, Debbie Gibbs and husband Gary; grandchildren, Brittany Almand, Reese Carlos, Mary Kate Carlos; great grandchildren, Braydon Reaves, Bryson Almand; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 11am-1pm. Funeral Service will begin at 1pm with Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in the Montague Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Braydon Reaves, Darrell Wells, Allan Burton, Greg Long, Wayne Long, Richard Day and Charlie Carlos.

