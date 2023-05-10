Esther Leona Easter McIntosh was born December 13, 1936, in St. Louis, Missouri, to parents Thomas and Martha Easter. She passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the age of 86.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 47 years Hebert Don McIntosh; brothers; Thomas Easter and Lealand Easter; sisters, Edna Wehner, Martha Livell, Thelma Ogg, and Evelyn Fish.

Esther was known to everyone as Granny. She never met a stranger and treated everyone like family. Granny loved spending time with her family on vacations, shopping, eating out, or simply going to a coffee shop. Granny loved to make her famous brownies for her family and friends. She will be missed by every one that knew and loved her.

Granny is survived by her daughter, Debra Roberds-Crawford and husband Bud; sons, Donald Allen McIntosh and wife AnaLee, Chrisdon McIntosh and wife Terri, and Herbert McIntosh and wife Becky; grandchildren, Jonthan Roberds and wife Misti, Rachel Muncy and husband Sam, Nat McIntosh and wife Azar, Andrew McIntosh and wife Jamie, Zachary McIntosh and wife Vanessa, Mark McIntosh, Dana McIntosh, Sarah Martin and husband Trenton, Stephen Gardner and wife Tiffaney, and Brooklin Corrales and husband Daniel; great grandchildren, Monica Roberds, Jaden Roberds, Andrew Muncy, Siavash McIntosh, Olivia McIntosh, Micah Martin, and Archer Gardner; honorary daughter, Theresa Lefty and husband Terry; grandpup, Brewster; along a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be at CTC-Church That Cares in Tarkington on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Park East in Webster, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

