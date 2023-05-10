Hudsyn Gene McGee

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Baby Hudsyn Gene McGee went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Baby Hudsyn is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Doris Brock, Ralph Schubert, and Travis Williamson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Colton and Tiffany McGee of Hull, Texas; brother, Hayes Heuitt; sisters, Taubrie Schubert, Charlie McGee; grandparents, Harold and Cindy Biano of Hull, Texas, Bryan McGee of Hull, Texas, Terry and Regina Schubert of Tarkington, Texas, Mike and Kristy Bumgardner of Hull, Texas; great grandparents, Albert Brock, Mary Williamson of Hull, Texas, Sylvia Seville of Hull, Texas and Johnnie Schubert of Kingwood, Texas; many loving relatives and a host of friends. Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Baby Hudsyn Gene McGee please visit our Sympathy Store.

Previous articleEsther Leona Easter McIntosh
Next articleDavid Alan Beene
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.