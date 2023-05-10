Baby Hudsyn Gene McGee went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Baby Hudsyn is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Doris Brock, Ralph Schubert, and Travis Williamson.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Colton and Tiffany McGee of Hull, Texas; brother, Hayes Heuitt; sisters, Taubrie Schubert, Charlie McGee; grandparents, Harold and Cindy Biano of Hull, Texas, Bryan McGee of Hull, Texas, Terry and Regina Schubert of Tarkington, Texas, Mike and Kristy Bumgardner of Hull, Texas; great grandparents, Albert Brock, Mary Williamson of Hull, Texas, Sylvia Seville of Hull, Texas and Johnnie Schubert of Kingwood, Texas; many loving relatives and a host of friends. Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

