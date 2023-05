David Alan Beene, 60, of Dayton, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital in Baytown, Texas, surrounded by loving family. Private Services to be held under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

