Wilma Jean Hasselbring of Splendora, Texas, passed away on April 27, 2023, at the age of 80. She was born on Friday April 16, 1943 in Davy West, Virginia, to Carl and Ida (Ellies) Peak both of whom have preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her husband Myron Hasselbring. Left to cherish her memory is her loving children Brenda Wilson and spouse Kirk Dalton, Donald Hawkey, and spouse Justin Hawkey, Patrick Hawkey, and spouse Vickie. Along with numerous of family and treasured friends. The family has entrusted Neal Funeral Home with their loved one’s arrangements.  

