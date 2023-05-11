Rangers, LCSO investigating inmate death at county jail

A Liberty County Jail inmate died by suicide Tuesday night, according to Chief Deputy Billy Knox with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate – Reginald Kimble Marsh, 26, of Pharr – was found unresponsive in his jail cell about 6:02 p.m. by a correctional officer.

“Correctional officers and medical staff entered the cell and immediately performed life-saving measures,” Knox said.

Marsh was transported by City of Liberty EMS to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center where life-saving measures were continued. At 6:51 p.m. Marsh was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“We extend our sympathies to Marsh’s family, who were at the medical facility,” Knox said.

Marsh was being held in jail after an arrest on Feb. 10, 2023, for Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. On March 16, while still in jail, Marsh allegedly committed a second assault, this time on a correctional officer, which resulted in a second charge of Assault on a Public Servant.

Knox said there are no signs of foul play. Marsh was alone in his jail cell at the time the incident occurred.

“The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is following a standard protocol for an in-custody death by conducting a joint investigation with the Texas Rangers. The Forensic Medical Management of Beaumont will determine the cause and manner of death,” Knox said.

