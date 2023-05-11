Holy cow: Cattle herd ‘moo-ves’ into church parking lot

A herd of cows got loose Wednesday morning and made their way to the parking lot of First United Pentecostal Church in Moss Hill, located just east of the intersection of SH 105 and SH 146. By mid-morning, the cows had been rounded up and returned to their pasture nearby.

Tamara Mahaney, whose husband Michael pastors the church, submitted the photo to Bluebonnet News, adding, “The cows have come to church!”

Mahaney said she has not had time to assess any “tithings” the cows may have left behind in the parking lot, but she isn’t too concerned about it.

“It’s going to rain a lot this week, so I guess it will wash it off,” she said with a laugh. “[My son] Kyler will be checking on the yard to mow tomorrow and will take care of it if needed.”

The Bible instructs spiritual leaders to tend to their herd, but Mahaney jokingly said this isn’t what God had in mind.

“I guess they wanted in on that deal. Who could blame them?” she said with a chuckle.

She issued an invitation to the cows’ owner or anyone else interested in attending services at the church. Sunday school begins every Sunday at 10 a.m. followed by a worship service at 11 a.m.

“We aren’t promising the cows will be there this Sunday,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

