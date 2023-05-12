Crime Stoppers releases names of this week’s Featured Fugitives

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of May 12, 2023.

If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP. For more information, go online to http://www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org.

SEDANO, Marcos Florez RODRIGUEZ, Carlos Jr. PHILLIPS, Deneisha Lynette NUNEZ RUIZ, Raul MOORE, Elisha V LUMPKIN, Jontel Donwaun HARRIS, Jacquelyn Ann GOATES, Zachary Taylor COLE, Lil Percy Dy Amonta BECKHAM, Misty Dawn

