Crime Stoppers releases names of this week’s Featured Fugitives

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of May 12, 2023.

If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP. For more information, go online to http://www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org.

SEDANO, Marcos Florez
RODRIGUEZ, Carlos Jr.
PHILLIPS, Deneisha Lynette
NUNEZ RUIZ, Raul
MOORE, Elisha V
LUMPKIN, Jontel Donwaun
HARRIS, Jacquelyn Ann
GOATES, Zachary Taylor
COLE, Lil Percy Dy Amonta
BECKHAM, Misty Dawn

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.