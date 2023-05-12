Diggs Sworn in as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas

Damien M. Diggs has taken the oath of office to become the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. Diggs was nominated by President Joe Biden on February 2, 2023 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 4, 2023. He took the oath of office on May 7, 2023 from Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

Diggs, 47, of Frisco, is the chief federal law enforcement official in the Eastern District of Texas, which includes 43 counties stretching from the Oklahoma border to the Gulf of Mexico. The district includes six fully staffed offices in Beaumont, Plano, Tyler, Sherman, Texarkana, and Lufkin with 103 employees, including 53 prosecutors. Diggs is responsible for the prosecution of federal criminal offenses in the district and will represent the United States in all civil litigation in the district.

“I am honored to have been nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the Senate,” said U.S. Attorney Diggs. “I’m excited to continue serving the public in this role and ensuring that justice is served for the citizens in the 43 counties that make up the Eastern District of Texas.

Diggs has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Texas since 2018 where he was assigned to the criminal division’s violent crime section prosecuting firearms violations and fraud matters. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C. from 2012 to 2018. From 2007 to 2012, he was an attorney with the Department of Education. Diggs was also an associate at Hogan & Hartson for two years before beginning his service with the federal government.

Diggs earned his Bachelor of Science in political science and government from Towson University’s College of Liberal Arts in 1998 and his law degree from American University’s Washington College of Law in 2003.

Today, Diggs was honored to have his family and friends by his side as he took his ceremonial oath of office from U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant.

