Fourth graders at Kimmie Brown Elementary participated in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo writing contest. All Texas-area fourth graders were invited to submit either a poem or an essay, following the theme, “If I Had a Pony.”

Each entry was judged by committee volunteers in two blind rounds on the following criteria: Ideas, Organization, Voice, Sentence Fluency, Conventions, and Presentation. The students were so excited to extend their writing beyond the classroom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook