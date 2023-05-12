Dayton ISD Child Nutrition enjoys Family Day

On April 15, 2023, the Dayton ISD School Nutrition held the first annual Family Fun Day. Families from the department came together at the SSC building to enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, and even Food Service Director Carlton’s secret recipe.

Employees and families enjoyed outdoor activities like a bouncy house, hopscotch, and basketball and had plenty of board and card games inside to escape the heat. Cotton Candy and snow cones were served on the spot as a sweet treat. The staff enjoyed each other’s company and getting to know their colleague’s families.

This is a great way for Dayton ISD to show their appreciation for all of the hard-working families in the Child Nutrition department.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

