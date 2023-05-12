Preston Earl Bone, Sr.

Preston Earl Bone, Sr., was born March 19, 1942, in Channelview, Texas, to parents Emily and William Bone. He passed away on May 5, 2023, at the age of 81.

Preston enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to barbecue and was known for his delicious brisket. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Preston is preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Edith Laverne Bone. He is survived by his sons Troy Dalton Bone, and wife Risë Stribling and their children, Cameron, Caitlyn, Zachary, Jarrod and Presley; Preston Bone, Jr., and wife Suzette and their children, Matthew and Michelle; Robert Bone, and wife Amanda and their children, John, Gracie, Robert Jr., and Carson; Casey Bone, and wife Mendy and their children, Dustin and Ashley; brother Sonny Bone; numerous great grandchildren and other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 2 p.m., in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, Texas, with Katina Birkenfield and Pastor Scott officiating.

