Uvie Ellen Hathcoat, 75, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Dayton. She was born March 17, 1948, in Rockdale, Texas, to parents, George Fannett and Rena Mabe Fannett.

Uvie had lived in Dayton for the past 46 years and was a former resident of Baytown and Mont Belvieu. As a youth and young adult, Uvie enjoyed barrel racing and going to drag races. She was a fan of Elvis and loved listening to his music. Uvie also liked to travel, with Arizona being one of her favorite locations to visit. Animals had a special place in Uvie’s heart, especially her special cat, Cricket, who never left her side after realizing Uvie was ill. She truly loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Buford Graves; son, Robert Hathcoat; son-in-law, Felix Gomez; and a grandson, George Hathcoat.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, George B. Hathcoat; sons, George Hathcoat, Willard Hathcoat and wife Tina; daughters-in-law, Tracy Hathcoat, Gina Klingler; brother, Cyrus Fannett; granddaughters, Samantha Gomez, Rachel Hathcoat, Miranda Hathcoat, Porsche Hathcoat, Stephanie Klingler; grandsons, Christopher Hathcoat, Bradley Rice, Buford Hathcoat, Justin Hathcoat, Devon Hathcoat; great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Davina, Elijah.

The visitation will be Sunday, May 14, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A service will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Pace Stancil in Dayton with Minister, Johnny B. Spruill officiating. Burial will follow at the Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac, Texas.

Pallbearers for Mrs. Hathcoat will be Christopher Hathcoat, Bradley Rice, Buford Hathcoat, Justin Hathcoat, Devon Hathcoat, Rachel Hathcoat.

