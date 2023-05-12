Heather Lee Gnagey Kuehner, 45, of Winnie, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her residence. She was born on November 6, 1977, in Florence, Ariz., to Dianne Enochs Gnagey and the late William Bero Gnagey. Heather was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church, in Vidor, Texas. She worked as a quality control inspector for Zachry, for the past six years.

Heather pursued many interests, some of which included painting, coloring, baking, going to the movies, and attending concerts. She had a passion for being outdoors, where she enjoyed camping and being out in nature. Heather was incredibly gorgeous inside and out, very giving, and never passed up an opportunity to help those in need. She was family oriented and found her greatest joy in life was spending precious time with all of them. Heather will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Heather was preceded in death by her father William “Billy” Gnagey. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her mother Dianne; her beloved husband Charles Kuehner of 14 years; her children Mariah Heflin of Winnie, Paul Heflin of Vidor, Bryanna Camann and husband Kyle of Winnie, Mathew Kuehner and wife Priscilla of Silsbee, and Megann Needham of Kenosha, Wisc.; her grandchildren Carolin Camann of Winnie, Benjamin, Zachariah and Eli Kuehner all of Silsbee, and Adalynn Schneider of Kenosha, Wisc., her sister Christy Pharrams; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

