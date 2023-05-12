Joyce Ellen Kean of Hillister, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the age of 63. She was born on Tuesday, March 22, 1960, in Port Arthur, Texas, to Kenneth and Linda Bennette, whom are left to cherish her memory.

Joyce also leaves behind her loving husband Timothy Kean, daughter Amanda Jordan and spouse Steven, son Daniel Kean and spouse Samatha, two sisters Susan Miller and spouse Larry and Samantha Duhon and spouse David, two grandsons Brayden and Cason Jordan, two granddaughters Jessica and Ashley Kean; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Joyce will be at Broussard’s Mortuary in Kountze,Texas on May 19, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. Service will follow at 3 p.m. The Kean family has entrusted Neal Funeral Home and Broussard’s Mortuary to care for them in their time of need.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joyce Ellen Kean, please visit our floral store.

