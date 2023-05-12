Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 10, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 10, 2023:

  • Rodriguez-Garcia, Feliciano – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Willaby, Justin Evan – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Campbell, Raymond Russell – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Bledsoe, Biff Wayne – Parole Violation
  • Galeano-Perea, John Freddy – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Vasquez, Jose – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
  • Riley, Arthur E. – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Bodily Injury
  • Rainwater, Brandon Alan – Driving While License Invalid
