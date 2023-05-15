Ceremonies set for local HS graduations

Graduation season is here! Local high schools will be holding graduation ceremonies celebrating the hard work of the 2023 seniors in the coming weeks. Following is a list of the times, dates and locations of local graduation ceremonies:

Cleveland High School – May 26, at 1 p.m., Sam Houston State University, Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum, 1964 Bobby K. Marks Drive, Huntsville. Click here for the Coliseum’s clear bag policy.

Coldspring-Oakhurst High School – May 26, at 7 p.m., Berlin Bradford Stadium (Coldspring High School Stadium), 14100 TX-150, Coldspring

Crosby High School – May 26, at 7:30 p.m., Cougar Stadium, 14703 FM 2100, Crosby. Click here for additional information.

Dayton High School – May 25, at 3 p.m., Montagne Center, 4401 S, M. L. King Jr. Pkwy, Beaumont

Hardin High School – May 26, at 7:30 p.m., Hardin High School Stadium, 501 FM 834, Hardin (TVE Fairgrounds in Liberty in the event of rain)

Hull-Daisetta High School – May 26, 8 p.m., Bobcat Stadium, Hull-Daisetta High School

Liberty High School – June 2, at 8 p.m., Memorial Stadium (LHS Stadium) 1024 Bowie St, Liberty

Splendora High School – May 26, at 8 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.), Dale Martin Memorial Field at Wildcat Stadium, 23411 FM 2090, Splendora

Shepherd High School – May 26, at 7 p.m., Pirate Stadium, 1 Pirate Blvd, Shepherd, TX 77371

Tarkington High School – May 25, at 7:30 p.m., AL Nelson Stadium, 2770 FM 163, Cleveland

West Hardin High School – May 26, at 6 p.m., Jefferson Theatre, 345 Fannin St., Beaumont

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

