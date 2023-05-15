William “Bill” Curtis Conner, Jr., 80, of Seabrook, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Clear Lake. He was born January 28, 1943, in Liberty, to his late parents, William Curtis Conner, Sr. and Juanita Elaine Hopkins Conner.

Bill was a resident of Seabrook for the past 10 years and before that was a resident of Crosby for 20 years. He spent much of his life in Dayton and surrounding areas.

Mr. Conner graduated from Dayton High School in 1961. He was inducted into the Dayton ISD Sports Hall of Fame for multiple sports. Bill attended Baylor University beginning in 1961. He was a member of First Methodist Church in Dayton, the International Safari Club, and the Houston Safari Club.

Bill Curtis also owned and operated his own real estate business for many years. He was instrumental in developing many subdivisions in the Dayton area and partnered with Bill Dark for most of those projects. Some of Bill’s interests and hobbies included raising racehorses and hunting all around the world, in such places as Africa, Russia, Canada, Greenland and Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dale Conner.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Lynne Jameson; Son: Chance Conner and wife, Carrie, Son: Chace Conner, Son: Chad Conner and wife, Uyen, Son: Sean Jameson and Daughter: Erin Ocker and her husband, Chris; Grandchildren: Chloe, Casey, Trent, Tyler, Sean, Christopher, Andrew, Michael, Calum and Keegan; one great-grandchild, Denim; brother, Alan D. Conner and wife Mary Ellen; Step-sisters: Connie Noble and husband Grant, and Donita McCormick; extended family in England, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. His service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at First Methodist Church in Dayton with Rev. Guy Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Pallbearers are Sean Jameson, Tony Galdamez, Napoleon Palacios, Chris Ocker, Andy Conner and Chad Conner. Honorary Pallbearers are Jim Mills, Chace Conner, Alan D. Conner, Curtis Conner and Chance Conner.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas, 77535, 936-258-5300.

