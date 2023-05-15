Linnie Evelyn Stephenson Standley of Smith Point, Texas, left this earthly world behind to celebrate her birthday in the heavenly arms of Jesus, on May 11, 2023, at the age of 101. She was the oldest of seven children, born to Jesse Ralph Stephenson and Ruby Lena Nelson Stephenson, on May 11, 1922, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse Morris Standley; her son Ronald Morris “Pops” Standley; her brothers Willard Ralph Stephenson, Walter A (Snooks) Stephenson, and George Louis Stephenson Sr.; and her sisters, Eula Mae Dryer and Lois Marie Gibson. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her daughter-in-heart Linda Vaughan (husband Bugs); her grandchildren, Morris Dwayne (Michele) Standley, Dustin Lynn (Julie) Standley, Davonna Marie (Phillip) Wilson, John Louis (Janet) Cionek, Clayton Ray (Tiffany) Vaughan, and Brandon Cole Vaughan; her twelve great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Charles Jesse “Tootie” Stephenson; and numerous additional friends and relatives.

Evelyn moved to Smith Point, Texas, with her family in 1927, at the tender age of four. She started school at a very young age “because she enjoyed it so”. She completed grades 1-9 in a one-room, one-teacher schoolhouse. Yes, walking to school and carrying her lunch in a syrup bucket and her books in a flour sack. Upon completion of the ninth grade, Evelyn had to move to Galveston, Texas, and live with her grandmother to complete her education. After graduating from Ball High School in 1939, Evelyn returned home to Smith Point and married her high school sweetheart, Morris Standley, on September 9, 1940. They had one son, Ronald Morris Standley.

Evelyn was dedicated to her faith in the Lord and to her church, Smith Point Community Church, formerly known as Smith Point Baptist Church, where she was a member for her entire life. She also served the church as a Sunday school teacher and worked as the church secretary and treasurer for more than forty years.

Evelyn began working for the Anahuac Independent School District in 1945 as a School Bus Driver; she continued her career working her way up through the ranks, doing “anything that needed done”. She advanced to School Dietitian and oversaw the running of three separate cafeterias retiring in January of 1988 with forty-three years of service.

Evelyn had a servant’s heart volunteering her time to many organizations including (but not limited to), The Texas School Food Service Association, American School Food Association, Chambers County 4-H Horse Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Daughters of the Confederacy, Trinity Bay Baptist Association, Retired School Food Service Association, Anahuac Chapter of the AARP, Bayside Hospital Auxiliary, Chambers County Fire and Rescue, and was a Founding member of the Smith Point Volunteer Fire Department.

Through the years, she instilled a sense of caring, love, devotion, and dedication to the people’s life she touched. Her eagle-like spirit never weakened or flawed. Her undying devotion and love will live on through the many generations of her family, her friends, and her community. It is truly difficult to capture 101 years of Evelyn’s accomplishments in life. She was a pillar in the community of Chambers County and instrumental in touching the lives of so many. Evelyn will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Corbin Stone, Garrett Standley, Phillip Wilson, Jacob Wilson, John Cionek, Talon Cionek, George “Louis” Stephenson, Dwayne “Woody” Standley, and Willard “Will” Stephenson, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be the entire Chambers County Fire and Rescue Association.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12pm, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 405 S. Magnolia Avenue in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 1pm at the church, with Pastor Domingo Torres officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Jackson Cemetery in Double Bayou, Texas. (Approximate time of arrival at 2:15pm).

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn’s honor to the Smith Point Community Church, 507 Plummer Camp Rd, Anahuac, Texas 77514.

