Delbert Emry Kerr of Cleveland, Texa, passed away Friday, April 29, 2023, at his home. Delbert passed peacefully in his sleep, with his daughter Melissa attending to him. Delbert’s lungs were damaged from COVID in November 2021 and he never fully recovered.

He was born August 7, 1953. to Eulah (Griffith) and Emry G, both of whom have preceded him in death. Kerr. He leaves behind his daughter Melissa Wagner, son Kristopher Kerr; grandchildren Joseph Brinkley, Ivy Brinkley, both of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, and William Brinkley of Kountze, Texas.

He is also survived by sisters Julia Glenn (Michael) of Kountze, Texas, Linda Hodde (Dean) of Denton, Texas, and Madeline Kerr of Beaumont, Texas; Niece Toni Strack (Bobby) of Houston, Texas, nephews Robert Corrigan (Mika Ito) of Kingwood, Texas, Ryan Glenn (Vanessa), and Dillon Swearengin; grand-nieces Alexandra of Houston, Texas, Victoria Strack of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Kiela Richey of Denton, Texas. He also leaves behind many cousins and close friends.

Delbert was born in Beaumont, Texas and raised in Vidor, Texas where he attended school. During his senior year, as his father had done, he joined the Navy. He served on USS Mauna Kea and was released from duty in October 1973. He made many good and loyal friends with whom he remained in contact until his death.

While in the Navy, he bought a guitar and began a lifelong love of the guitar, which he has passed on to his grandson, William. He took up golf when travelling for work with his nephew, Rob, and together they played in several golf tournaments until he was unable to continue due to health.

Delbert was a member of Shepherd Masonic Lodge #866 in Shepherd, Texas, where he served in various offices before becoming Worshipful Master June 2015-June 2016. He embraced the teachings and fellowship of the Order and was a faithful member until his health prevented him from attending the meetings.

Special thanks to cousin Robie Kerr and Constable Sam Houston for their support and introduction to this lodge. Thanks to the kind and respectful staff at McNutt Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas for transport and cremation of his remains.

The memorial service will be held at the Neal Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:00AM. The address is: 200 S. Washington Ave., Cleveland, Texas 77327. We plan to inter the ashes in Sims-Rocky Hill Cemetery in Angelina Co., Texas on Father’s Day, June 18, 2023. There will be a gathering of friends and family following the service. Details of location will be made available at the service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Delbert Emry Kerr, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

