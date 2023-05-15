Neighbors alert police to body in Liberty house

By
Bluebonnet News
-

A foul odor coming from a home on the 2400 block of Edgewood in Liberty was reported to police Sunday night.

When police made entry into the home, they discovered the decomposing body of a male.

While the cause of death is still unknown at this time, Liberty Police Chief Gary Martin said, “Right now it does not appear to be foul play.”

To rule out any questions about the death, an autopsy was ordered. The identity of the person who lived at the home is not being released at this time. Martin expects the autopsy, which is being performed on Monday in Beaumont, will confirm the identity and the cause of death.

“Once we learn more information, we will post a press release,” Martin said.

