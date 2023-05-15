Dayton man charged with shooting death

An 18-year-old Dayton man, Kenbriq Rashaun Ty Hubert, has been charged with the shooting death of 39-year-old Kendael Ford, also of Dayton.

The shooting was reported to Dayton Police Department around 3 a.m. Saturday at an apartment at the Dayton Park Apartments, located on the 4400 block of N. Cleveland St., Dayton.

When officers arrived, they found Ford dead inside the apartment from an apparent gunshot wound. The investigation led to the arrest of Hubert, who is currently being held in the Liberty County Jail on a Murder charge. No bond information is available at this time.

“This is an ongoing investigation and investigators with Dayton Police Department are interviewing more witnesses and gathering further information,” said Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods in an emailed statement.

