Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 11, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 11, 2023:

Feack, Leslie Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Hester, Curtis Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

McGee, David – Theft of Property

Pereda, Elva Ester – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Criminal Trespass

Griffin, Ernest Gene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Abuse

Oviedo-Tasso, Christian – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While Intoxicated

Fatheree, Cody Ryan – Parole Violation

Perez, Ivan – Driving While Intoxicated

