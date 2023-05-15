Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 11, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 11, 2023:

  • Feack, Leslie Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance 
  • Hester, Curtis Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • McGee, David – Theft of Property 
  • Pereda, Elva Ester – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Criminal Trespass
  • Griffin, Ernest Gene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Abuse
  • Oviedo-Tasso, Christian – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While Intoxicated
  • Fatheree, Cody Ryan – Parole Violation
  • Perez, Ivan – Driving While Intoxicated
Feack, Leslie Ann
Hester, Curtis Lee
McGee, David
Pereda, Elva Ester
Farmer, Andrew Eugene
Griffin, Ernest Gene
Oviedo-Tasso, Christian
Fatheree, Cody Ryan
Perez, Ivan

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.