The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 12, 2023:

Wiggins, Kristen Nichole – Hold for Harris County / Driving While Intoxicated

Bonin, Mikel James, II – Criminal Mischief

Gregory, Thomas Cody – Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Wilkerson, Justin Frank – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Irby, Derrick – Injury to a Child / Criminal Negligence

Edwards, Leroy, Jr – Kidnapping

Womack, Jacob – Indecent Assault

