The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 13, 2023:

Cruz, Armando – Driving While Intoxicated 2nd

Brohawn, Rebecca Lorraine – Public Intoxication

Banion, David Gerrod – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hendrix, Joanna – Burglary of Habitation Intending Other Felony

Larson, Brittany Nicole – Evading Arrest Detention, Resisting Arrest/Search/Transport

