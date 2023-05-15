DHS cadets chosen for national leadership camps

Cadets from Dayton High School’s MCJROTC program will be attending five different leadership camps this summer to help prepare them for future leadership roles in their unit. These students worked extremely hard to be chosen for these camps and were selected from students across the United States.

Dayton High School is extremely proud of the students and looks forward to having the students come back and demonstrate what they have learned. Cadet Alexandra Tibbets has been selected from over 250 applicants to participate in the Private Pilot Scholarship Program. Below is a description of the different leadership programs that the cadets wil be attending and the names of the cadets that were chosen to attend.

Aviation STEM camp – Fork Union Military School, Fork Union, Virginia. This course will introduce cadets to STEM fields in the aviation industry. The cadets attending are Joshua Spaller & Peyton Lon.

Camp Outdoor Odyssey (CLC)- This camp will provide cadets with lessons and activities to address outdoor learning, leadership and collaborative problem solving, rappelling, climbing, zip-line, high and low ropes course, hiking, and caving. It is a physically demanding camp with long training days. The cadets attending this course are Emily Jamilla & Hailey Cassard.

Cyber STEM Academy – This academy is held at Fork Union Military School in Fork Union Virginia. It is designed to provide cadets with the training required to build a solid foundation in the field of Cyber Security. Cadets who master this course will receive 3 college credits in computer science along with the opportunity to test for and receive an industry-recognized 8140 certification in Cyber Security. The cadets attending are Mary Foreman, Kevin Moeun, Adelynn Taylor.

Senior Leadership Camp is held at Fork Union Military School in Fork Union, Virginia. This camp is designed to provide cadets with leadership training that will help them fill leadership positions at MCJROTC. The cadets attending this course are Seth Valentine & Alyssa Peterson.

Cadet Alexandra Tibbets will be attending the 2023 CNAF Private Pilot Scholarship Program (Navy & Marine Corps JROTC Flight Academy).

The Navy is funding scholarships for NJROTC/MCJROTC Cadets to attend private pilot training at select Host Programs during the summer of 2023. Selected Cadets will be identified through a competitive boarding process.

The scholarship is funded through the Naval STEM Coordination Office (NSCO) at the Office of Naval Research (ONR), and administered by CNAF (Commander, Naval Air Forces) via select partnerships with Host Programs (Universities and Flight Academies) across the country.

The scholarship will pay for round-trip airfare, room and board, collegiate academics, and flight hours required to potentially earn a Private Pilot’s License (PPL) through an in-residence collegiate program that is approximately eight weeks in length. The Scholarship is in the amount of $26,000 for two months of training. This is a very competitive process. There were 257 applicants from Marine Corps JROTC and Navy JROTC and only 36 cadets were selected for acceptance.

Emily Jamilla Adelynn Taylor Hailey Cassard Alexandra Tibbets Peyton Lon and Josh Spaller Mary Foreman and Kevin Mouen

