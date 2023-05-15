Liberty golf course celebrates grand opening

Golfers have been exploring and playing on the newly-renovated Liberty Municipal Golf Course for a couple of weeks now, and on Friday, May 5, the City of Liberty got into the “swing of things” by hosting a grand opening celebration.

The grand opening was emceed by Mayor Carl Pickett and was attended by Liberty City Council members, Liberty Community Development Corporation board members, Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski, Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur, Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck and other community leaders, as well as golfing enthusiasts.

The celebration was two years in the making and a year after the golf course was initially slated to open. Weather delays, caused by drought and then heavy rains, were a challenge throughout the $2.88 million rehabilitation project that was funded through the City’s Cambridge Fund, which comes from profits from the Sam Rayburn Municipal Power Agency. Liberty is one of three member-cities of SRMPA.

The design for the renovated 120-acre course were the inspiration of Jeffrey D. Blume, whose portfolio includes course renovations and designs for Lady Bird Johnson Golf Course in Fredericksburg, Grand Pines Golf Club at Bentwater in Montgomery, Sterling Country Club in Houston, Elkins Lake Ravines Course in Huntsville, Tascosa Golf Club in Amarillo, Golfcrest Country Club in Pearland and La Torretta Lake Resort in Conroe.

Mayor Pickett explained that Liberty Municipal Golf Course, which was designed to include sandtraps and other challenging elements, received a rating of 72.4 by the U.S. Golf Association. When asked by Pickett to explain the rating, LMGC Pro Shop Manager Scott Neal said, “It means it’s hard.”

“What more do you need to know?” Pickett responded.

City and county leaders listen as Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett discusses the Liberty Municipal Golf Course renovations. Liberty Community Development Corporation members listen as Mayor Carl Pickett welcomes guests to the grand opening of Liberty Municipal Golf Course on Friday, May 5.

In addition to the new challenges of the course, other improvements are a new irrigation system, new cart paths, improved and additional tee boxes (suitable for all levels of players), renovation of the greens, installation of a new water well for the irrigation system and a new bathroom facility.

With the course reopened, Pickett said the men’s golfing association is reactivating. Members of the women’s golf association were in attendance.

The Oaks at Magnolia Ridge, the restaurant in the golf clubhouse, also reopened in recent weeks. The restaurant, owned by Scott and Jolee Neal, is open for lunch on Tuesday through Sunday, and on Thursday nights. The beverage service at the restaurant is open throughout the day Tuesday through Sunday.

The pro shop, located next door to the clubhouse, is where you can book a tee time, rent a golf cart or purchase balls, bottled water and other items.

Lunch was provided to guests at the grand opening by Texas Elite, Crossroads Dodge and Frontier Waste.

For more information on the golf course, go online to http://www.libertygolfcourse.com/ or call 936-336-3551.

Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett (left to right, and Council members Ed Seymour, Dennis Beasley and Libby Simonson tee off at the newly-renovated course. Left to right: Marsha LaFour, Barbara Norwood, Betty Runkle and Michael Dorsett tee off at the golf course. Jolee Neal, Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski and Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur take their turn teeing off at the newly-renovated Liberty Municipal Golf Course. Barbara and Ron Norwood Left to right: Liberty Asst. City Manager/Finance Director Naomi Herrington, City Attorney Brandon Davis, Fire Chief Brian Hurst and Al Simonson (husband of Councilwoman Libby Simonson) The ladies of the Liberty women’s golf association have been trying out the new Liberty Municipal Golf Course for a month after being among the groups to get an early invitation.

