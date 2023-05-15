Fire destroys Moss Hill home

A massive, seven-alarm fire destroyed a home on the 1300 block of CR 2071 in Moss Hill on Monday night. Just before midnight, firefighters were still at the scene trying to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby garage.

“We will probably be out here for a little while longer,” Liberty County ESD 7 Fire Chief Nic Nelson told Bluebonnet News.

At the peak of the fire, seven fire departments had responded with apparatus and manpower – Hardin (ESD 7), Hull-Daisetta (ESD 3), Cypress Lakes, Liberty, Tarkington, Saratoga and Batson.

Firefighters used pumps to pull water from a pool at a house fire on CR 2071 in Moss Hill. They also have to truck water to the scene from nearby hydrants.

With no fire hydrants on the property, firefighters had to use tanker trucks to carry water from nearby hydrants to the fire scene, navigating down a dark one-lane, paved driveway. As the area has experienced an unusual amount of rain lately, the fire trucks were limited to the paved driveway.

The house was the former home of the late Glenn Vickery, a Baytown attorney and a prominent member of the Moss Hill community.

According to Jesse McGraw with the Liberty County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was first reported by a caretaker of the property. The home, believed to be originally built in the 1920s and added onto over the years, was a massive structure that was in the process of being readied for sale.

The investigation into the cause of the fire will follow.

